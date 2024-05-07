Do you recognize this man? Detectives say he broke into a Paulding County gas station

DALLAS, Ga. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say broke into a gas station in Paulding County.

The man was captured on security footage breaking into the Grand’s gas station on Bobo Road in Dallas, Georgia at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, May 5.

The sheriff’s office did not give details on what was stolen from the store.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

If you recognize him or have any information about this crime, you are urged to call Detective Parker at 770-443-3047.

You can reference case # 2024-05050029.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘You broke us.’ GA lawmakers to rein in aggressive HOAs after hearing homeowner horror stories You can be up to date on your mortgage, never miss a loan payment, and still lose your home to foreclosure by your HOA.

©2023 Cox Media Group