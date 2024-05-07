Do you recognize this man? Detectives say he broke into a Paulding County gas station

DALLAS, Ga. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say broke into a gas station in Paulding County.
The man was captured on security footage breaking into the Grand’s gas station on Bobo Road in Dallas, Georgia at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, May 5.
The sheriff’s office did not give details on what was stolen from the store.
If you recognize him or have any information about this crime, you are urged to call Detective Parker at 770-443-3047.
You can reference case # 2024-05050029.
