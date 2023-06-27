Deputies search for Paulding County woman with dementia, stage 4 cancer

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Paulding County sheriff deputies are searching for a woman who was diagnosed with Dementia and has Stage 4 Cancer.

Deputies said that 67-year-old Barbara Kay Puett was last seen leaving her Dallas home on Monday afternoon. It was determined Puett entered a business on Old Cartersville Road at 2:30 p.m. and asked for a ride to a bus stop or hotel in Hiram or Cartersville.

She was then seen getting into a new red Jeep Renegade SUV with an unknown tag, according to deputies.

Puett’s family said they are concerned for her well-being.

Deputies said she suffers from dementia, diabetes and also has stage 4 cancer.

She is described as being 5 feet 5 inches, 120 pounds with hazel eyes and long blond hair.

Deputies said she was last seen wearing a white and blue short sleeve shirt, dark blue leggings, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Puett’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or send a message via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app.

