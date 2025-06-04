Active shooter drill being held today at Paulding County High School

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Emergency Management Agency will conduct an active threat exercise today at Paulding County High School.

Students are on summer break, so the school is closed to the public.

Residents near the school on Villa Rica Highway may hear loud noises, but officials say it’s all part of training exercises.

The exercise is held so they can measure how effectively the county can respond to an active shooter situation and identify areas where they can improve.

