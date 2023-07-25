Pastor arrested in 1975 murder of 8-year-old was “emotionless” when he confessed, Cobb police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News is learning new information about a former pastor who is now in jail for murdering an 8-year-old girl in Pennsylvania nearly 50 years ago.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

David Zandstra has been living in Marietta for the past 18 years with his family. Last week, he was arrested in the 1975 murder of 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington, who vanished while walking to Bible school. Zandstra was the pastor at one of the two churches the Bible school was held. Her father was the pastor of the 2nd church.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke to Detective Phil Stoddard with the Cobb County Police Department, who said that when Zandstra confessed, he was emotionless.

“He was seated right there when interviewed and when he confessed,” Stoddard said. “He was very calm. Placid.”

We’re learning more details about Zandstra’s arrest, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 5 p.m.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Cold case murder of Gretchen Harrington









©2023 Cox Media Group