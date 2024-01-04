Park employee discovers body of 21-year-old near Habersham County lake, sheriff’s office says

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Officials are investigating after a man’s body was found near a Georgia lake.

Wednesday morning just after 7:45 a.m., Habersham County officials were called to Lake Russell Beach.

Deputies said a park employee found a 21-year-old man near the picnic area and immediately called 911.

Habersham County Coroner Kasey McEntire said foul play is not suspected.

The man’s identity is not being released until the next of kin is notified.

McEntire said the body has been taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination.

According to Habersham officials, Lake Russell is a 100-acre lake located near Mt. Airy. It includes a seasonal grass beach and a campground with over 40 sites for tents and RVs.

