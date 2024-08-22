Parents of young mother killed in East Point call for community to put the guns down

EAST POINT, Ga. — A man is charged with murdering a young mother.

Now, the parents of 29-year-old Myesa Green are calling for the community to put down the guns.

On Wednesday, Channel 2′s Christian Jennings reported from East Point on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. The victim’s family is now caring for her three small kids.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Just know that justice will be served,” said Temeka Dunbar, Green’s mother.

Green’s children are now without their mother after she was killed in East Point on Aug. 6.

“She’s always been a protector,” said Dunbar.

Dunbar only wishes someone had been able to protect her daughter.

According to an arrest warrant, police charged Jerome Issac Coggins with her murder.

Green’s parents are now struggling through their grief while staying strong for her 6, 4, and 1-year-old children.

“Loving, sweet, and she cares about people so much, she puts people before herself. And when her kids came along it was all about her kids,” said Dunbar.

“I pray a lot; the kids are with me and keep me strong,” said Melvin Green, her father.

The murder happened on Pointview Drive just before 10:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

In the arrest warrant, East Point police say Coggins and Green got into a fight. Someone separated them, but according to the warrant- Coggins went inside his residence, got a handgun, and instantly started shooting at Green and two others.

The warrant states Green tried to leave in a car, but the suspect kept shooting.

A man was also shot.

“The gun, the violence it has to stop, it has to stop,” said Dunbar.

Green’s father says their family is asking for the community’s help. They’ve set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral and to put toward expenses for the kids.

“Tell each other you love them when you get out the door because you never know when they’ll come back in that day,” said Green.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

BBB issues warning for Atlanta plastic surgery center famous for streaming surgeries on social media

©2024 Cox Media Group