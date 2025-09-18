Palm print connects convicted murderer to GA cold case

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Georgia deputies have identified a suspect in a murder cold case following new forensic evidence.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Juan Chunn in connection with the 2005 murder of Catrina Evans.

Evans was discovered dead from multiple stab wounds in her apartment on August 20, 2005. Investigators say a palm print connected Chunn to the the crime.

The Evans family has been notified.

“Our office remains committed not only to working current cases but also to reviewing past and cold cases. Every victim deserves justice, and every family deserves closure,” Sheriff Eugene Brantley said.

The sheriff’s office reopened the case in July 2025 and resubmitted a palm print to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Department of Forensic Science Crime Lab.

The lab identified the print as belonging to Chunn, who is also known as Juan Tillman.

Chunn is currently serving a life sentence for murder in the first degree at a prison in Whiteville, North Carolina.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office plans to proceed with charging Chunn for the murder of Evans in its jurisdiction.

