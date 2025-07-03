Over 250 animals rescued in ‘heartbreaking’ hoarding case in northwest Georgia

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — Officials in northwest Georgia say they have been ‘shaken to the core’ after hundreds of animals were removed from a hoarding situation.

On Tuesday, the Walker County Animal Shelter stated, Dade County and the Georgia Department of Agriculture were “rocked by a heartbreaking hoarding case with over 250 animals.”

Officials said each animal was safely removed.

While details surrounding the hoarding case were not released, authorities said many of the animals are in extremely poor condition and need specialized intensive care.

Now, the WCAS is seeking licensed rescue organizations to help with the animals’ medical and emotional needs.

“These situations are never easy—they shake us to the core. When tragedy strikes, it’s not about one shelter or one county—it’s about all of us, coming together as a team for the animals who need us most,” the WCAS said.

The shelter says once the cats and dogs are up for adoption, the information will be shared publicly.

