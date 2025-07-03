VIDEO: Woman stole over $1,700 worth of items from popular beauty supply store, APD says

ATLANTA — A reward is now being offered for a woman who police say stole merchandise from a beauty supply store in Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta police said it happened on June 29, just before 11:30 a.m., at the Salon Centric on Peachtree Road in northwest Atlanta.

Officers spoke with employees who said the unidentified woman walked into the store and stole $1,759.64 worth of items.

Video released by APD shows the woman walking out of the store and leaving the area following the alleged theft.

TRENDING STORIES:

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information or anyone who can identify the woman. Tipsters can call the tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or text CSGA.

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group