Body of man who vanished more than 10 years ago found in lake near Georgia border

LEESBURG, Ala. — The body of a man who vanished more than a year ago was recovered from a truck in a lake on the Alabama/Georgia border.

Cherokee County Coroner Paul McDonald confirmed to the Coosa Valley News that the remains of Oscar Lewis King, who vanished in 2013, were found in Weiss Lake. King was 72.

Deputies said it appeared that King accidentally drove into the water off the boat ramp at the Chestnut Bay Resort near Leesburg, about 20 miles from the Georgia border. Foul play is not suspected.

Fishermen spotted what they thought was a sunken car in the lake last Friday. Deputies responded and discovered the car was registered to King.

King’s family reported him missing on Dec. 2, 2013. He was a native of Texas.

