Former metro Atlanta substitute teacher accused of molesting student sentenced

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A former substitute teacher at a Hall County high school has been sentenced after officials say he was charged with molesting a student while he was working at her school.

According to Hall County court records, Christopher Young has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, followed by life on parol after being found guilty of aggravated child molestation.

In 2022, officials said Young met the victim while working at East Hall High School.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the investigation, Young assaulted the teenager, who is under 16 and took videos of the sexual acts on his phone.

Officials confirmed that the abuse did not take place on school property.

Hall County School officials told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden at the time that Young passed a criminal background check before he began working at East Hall High School and that he only worked there for four months, from Jan. 31, 2022, to May 24, 2022. He also spent a few days at Mt. Vernon Elementary.

TRENDING STORIES:

The district issued the following statement after Young’s initial arrest:

“First and foremost, our hearts go out to the victim and the family. The district stands ready to provide the necessary support.

The individual charged worked sporadically last year as a substitute teacher and has not worked in that capacity. All of our substitutes go through a criminal background check before working in our schools.

We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and all questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Leaders in Clayton County found a way curb violence in its schools

©2023 Cox Media Group