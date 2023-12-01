Orange Crush organizers announce plans to bring controversial beach party back in 2024

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Organizers of an unpermitted beach party held on Tybee Island this year have announced plans for their next event.

Vibez R Us announced that “Orange Crush 2k24″ will take place on Tybee Island from April 18 to April 21.

According to event officials, Orange Crush is the unofficial spring break beach party for Historically Black Colleges and Universities students in the South.

This year, Georgia lawmakers said they were overwhelmed by multiple car crashes and a shooting on Highway 80 as thousands made their way to Orange Crush on Tybee Island.

Some time during the event, a mother and daughter, who haven’t been identified, were beaten and robbed on the beach by a large group of people. A video captured the assault, prompting police to take to social media for help in identifying everyone involved.

“Many of you have since brought that video to the attention of our agency while expressing your shock and disgust that such a thing could happen on the island. We share in both your disappointment and concern,” the police department stated.

According to police, 22-year-old Jasmine Murphey shared videos of the beating on social media and implicated herself as a suspect. She said she was “leaving her footprint on Tybee Island.”

Murphey’s post has been shared over 6,000 times.

College Park police located Murphey at her job, arrested and charged her with aggravated assault and robbery.

Authorities have not said if anyone else was arrested in connection to the beating.

Police said they also issued 37 traffic citations and 53 code enforcement violations.

While the 2023 event gained much attention, police say they made 36 arrests during the 2018 Orange Crush event.

