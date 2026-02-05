‘Operation Powder Island:’ Kilos of fentanyl, meth shipped from China to Georgia

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Federal investigators have arrested 55 people accused of a drug trafficking operation that ran out of south Georgia.

A wide variety of drugs were being brought in directly from China and shipped to major cities throughout the United States, including Atlanta, according to the FBI.

Channel 2’s sister station WJAX attended a news conference where federal prosecutors and agents detailed “Operation Powder Island.”

“We’re gonna go after anyone who continues to harm people in this community and it’s through the collaboration of this law enforcement and the US Attorney’s Office that we were able to arrest these people, charge them and indict them for these crimes,” said Margaret Heap, the US Attorney for Southern District of Georgia.

Video captured the operation that involved nearly 200 special agents, deputies and officers across Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, New York and Texas. At least 48 of the 55 arrests happened Wednesday morning.

“Crush violent crime. Well, this morning FBI Atlanta, along with our federal, state and local partners made a significant effort to do just that,” said Brian Ozden, the assistant special agent in charge.

Ozden said the suspected traffickers brought in kilos of drugs, including fentanyl, meth and MDMA from China. He expects the arrests to make a notable impact on the illegal drug trade in the region.

“It’s gonna have an effect. I mean, it obviously talks to the ones who were arrested, but it also shows others that are attempting to commit these crimes that this won’t be tolerated.”

One woman who was named in the indictment hasn’t been arrested yet, but investigators expert her to turn herself in Thursday.

