Officer Matt Cooper serves as Falcons honorary captain against Eagles

The Atlanta Falcons honored a Georgia police officer who was shot in the line of duty Sunday night.
A suspect shot Covington police Officer Matt Cooper in the lead when he responded to a shoplifting call on Labor Day last year.
The Falcons named Cooper an honorary captain for their home opener against the Eagles and participated in the coin toss.
Kicking off SNF with Officer Cooper serving as Honorary Captain.— Falcons In The Community (@FalconsCR) September 16, 2019
Officer Cooper was shot during a robbery on Labor Day last year. #InBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/RZSKVKjg9Y
Cooper must had been good luck for the Falcons. Matt Ryan and Julio Jones connected on a game-winning touchdown in the final minutes.
Being an honorary captain wasn't the only big event for Cooper this weekend. The officer also competed in his department's annual "Fuzz Run."
Cooper showed how far he has come since the shooting and crossed the finish in the 1-mile and 5K Run.
