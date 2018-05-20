  • Officer assaulted during domestic call in Peachtree City

    By: Rikki Klaus

    Updated:

    PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Peachtree City Police said an officer was assaulted during a domestic call Sunday morning.

    Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus learned the officer has minor injuries and complaining of chest pain. He is being treated at a local hospital, police said.

    We’re at the scene talking to investigators for live reports on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM. 

    Police said a fight broke out, someone fired a gun and a gun was fired.


    Just before 7:30 a.m., Klaus learned two people were in custody and facing charges.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officer assaulted during domestic call in Peachtree City

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen in critical condition after being shot at gas station

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shoots 3 people, later killed in deputy-involved shooting, GBI says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police searching for attacker in brutal beating of 2 women

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Woman found hanging from tree near local Walmart; no foul play suspected