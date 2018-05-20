Officer assaulted during domestic call in Peachtree City

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Peachtree City Police said an officer was assaulted during a domestic call Sunday morning.
Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus learned the officer has minor injuries and complaining of chest pain. He is being treated at a local hospital, police said.
Police said a fight broke out, someone fired a gun and a gun was fired.
Just before 7:30 a.m., Klaus learned two people were in custody and facing charges.
