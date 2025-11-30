Off-duty deputy intervenes in gun battle, shoots man who drew on him, officials say

ELLABELL, Ga. — A shooting is under investigation in south Georgia after a man was shot by an off-duty deputy in Ellabell, authorities say.

The off-duty deputy intervened during an armed altercation at a Zip-In convenience store on Black Creek Church Road in Ellabell Nov. 27,

Investigators say both men drew guns in the parking lot of the store and began shooting at each other.

An off-duty Effingham County Sheriff’s deputy at the scene identified himself as law enforcement and took action when one of the men aimed a weapon at him, shooting the individual in the leg.

Both men fled the scene on foot. The deputy stayed behind and cooperated with the responding law enforcement units. Shortly thereafter, one of the individuals was found at a nearby residence and was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. He has since been released.

The Regional Force Investigation Team is conducting an independent investigation into the deputy’s actions during the incident. Meanwhile, the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is leading the criminal investigation into the actions of the two men involved in the shooting. Authorities are currently pursuing charges and warrants against both individuals.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group