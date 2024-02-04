Off-duty bus driver helps students after school bus breaks down on Ga. interstate

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia school bus driver is being praised for going above the call of duty.

According to Lumpkin County Middle School, one of its charter buses bringing back eighth graders from Savannah Friday afternoon broke down on the interstate outside of Macon.

School officials said it appeared the students were going to be stranded for a while.

After reaching out to school officials in Butts County, one of their drivers, identified as Ms. Deborah, came to the school’s rescue.

Deborah volunteered to take her bus, pick up the students, and drive them three hours back to Dahlonega. The students arrived back home around 11 p.m.

When Lumpkin County school officials went to thank Deborah, her response was simple, “I’m just doing my job.”

“We are thankful for our extended (education) tribe in Georgia and glad everyone is back home safely,” the school wrote.

