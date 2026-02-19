Northwest GA animal shelter steps up to help after more than 50 dogs rescued in hoarding case

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — A northwest Georgia animal shelter is helping in a big way after more than 50 dogs were rescued from a hoarding case.

According to the Murray County Animal Shelter, the shelter responded to a hoarding case where more than 50 hounds and mixed-breed dogs were rescued from an overcrowded and “heartbreaking” situation.

The shelter said each dog was in urgent need of medical care before they can heal and find new homes.

Those needs include vaccinations, deworming treatments, flea and tick prevention and heartworm testing.

The Murray County Animal Shelter has put out an urgent plea for assistance due to the scale of the situation.

“These basic but critical medical services ensure they are healthy and ready to transfer to licensed rescue partners who can continue their rehabilitation and place them into loving homes,” the shelter said in a statement. “The cost adds up quickly when caring for over 50 dogs at once. The shelter is doing everything possible, but they cannot do this alone.”

On Thursday, the shelter announced that due to the severity of the hoarding case, some of the hounds will be set up for adoption, mainly a group of dogs the ages of 8-14 weeks old and another between four and six months old.

A single female red heeler that is three-years-old is also up for adoption from the shelter.

However, anyone who wants to help is urged to not rush things.

“Please understand that these dogs will not be for just anyone,” the shelter said. “They will need time and patience. They will need training and socialization. They will need someone who can securely contain them.”

The shelter said that while the dogs are friendly, they need to be adopted by people or families that have the time to work with them, preferably someone who has experience training or caring for hounds.

Anyone who is serious about meeting the dogs for potential adoption is encouraged to call the shelter at 706-695-8003.

