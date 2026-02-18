Metro Atlanta animal shelter takes in 15 cats after deputies rescue dozens from alleged hoarder

TOCCOA, Ga. — A Gainesville-based animal shelter is providing emergency housing and medical treatment to 15 cats after a large-scale hoarding intervention in Stephens County.

According to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, Stephens County deputies went to a residence in Toccoa where 57 cats were found in the home.

While authorities in the county worked to handle the situation, HSNEGA said they stepped up to help, taking the 15 most vulnerable cats to their Gainesville facility to alleviate impacts to local animal control services.

In a statement, HSNEGA said the assistance is part of the organization’s broader initiative to serve as a safety net for shelters across Georgia.

“This rescue highlights the importance of a unified animal welfare network across Georgia,” Sandy Holiday, Executive Director at HSNEGA, said. “By collaborating with local shelters to assist with these cases, we ensure that the most at-risk animals receive immediate medical support.”

HSNEGA said their team is still working around the clock to help stabilize the animals, many of whom got to the shelter with severe respiratory issues and pneumonia.

HSNEGA said those conditions are common when animals are rescued from hoarding situations, in addition to dental disease.

The shelter is now working to stabilize the most critical cases before clearing the cats for adoption.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

