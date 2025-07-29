North Georgia school district increasing security before kids head back to class

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — Fannin County Schools is enhancing security by introducing a new weapons detection system and visitor management system for the new school year.

In a letter shared with parents, Superintendent Shannon Dillard said the improvements are part of their commitment to a safe learning environment.

The Evolv Express system uses advanced sensor technology and artificial intelligence to detect concealed weapons.

CheckMate Pro will streamline visitor management by conducting Georgia Sex Offender Registry checks and providing instant reports on campus visitors.

“We are committed to safety as our top priority by creating a safe and supportive learning environment where every student can thrive,” said Dillard.

The new systems will be rolled out when the new school year begins next week.

In addition to these new systems, Dillard says Fannin County Schools will continue to utilize existing safety measures, including an expanded team of School Resource Officers and electronic locks that allow for immediate facility lockdowns from a single control point. Audio Enhancement solutions are also in place to facilitate quick communication during emergencies.

The district emphasizes the importance of community vigilance, encouraging everyone to “see something, say something.”

The first day of school in Fannin County is Wednesday, Aug. 6.

