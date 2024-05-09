North Georgia school district announces closure Friday after storms

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — Gilmer County Schools has canceled classes for Friday after severe storms moved through north Georgia Thursday morning.
The county said they made the decision due to ongoing road conditions and power outages.
Staff members who are able to are asked to report on a two-hour delay.
Gilmer is the first North Georgia school district to cancel classes Friday.
We’ll continue to update this list if more closures are announced.
