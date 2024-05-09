North Georgia school district announces closure Friday after storms

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — Gilmer County Schools has canceled classes for Friday after severe storms moved through north Georgia Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The county said they made the decision due to ongoing road conditions and power outages.

TRENDING STORIES:

Staff members who are able to are asked to report on a two-hour delay.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Gilmer is the first North Georgia school district to cancel classes Friday.

We’ll continue to update this list if more closures are announced.

First responders weave around debris, washed out roads to get to families trapped in Elijay

©2023 Cox Media Group