Woman's suspicious death remains mystery to officers, asking public for help

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Investigators said they are treating the death of Roswell woman as suspicious and are now asking the public for help trying to figure out how she died.
Fabiola Thomas’ roommate found her dead inside their apartment on June 8.
Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik learned that an autopsy found Thomas had trauma to her body that was considered suspicious, but so far her cause of death is still pending.
TODAY AT 5, we hear from Thomas’ sister and her fight to get closure in her death.
