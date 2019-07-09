22-day-old baby attacked by dog, rushed to hospital, firefighters say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Hall County firefighters say a 22-day-old baby was attacked by a dog Tuesday.
The baby girl was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with serious injuries, officials said.
The attack happened on Gillsville Highway.
Hall County Animal Control is on the scene investigating.
