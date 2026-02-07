Woman crashes into several parked cars in Alpharetta hotel parking lot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A woman was sent to the hospital on Friday evening after crashing into several cars in a hotel parking lot.

Alpharetta police say they were called to the Hotel at Avalon just after 6 p.m. for a woman experiencing a mental health crisis.

Police say that during the incident, the woman’s car hit several parked cars on the property.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say no one else was hurt.

Channel 2 Action News was at the hotel and found several police units even hours after the crashes.

Police have not shared the woman’s identity.

