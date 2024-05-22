‘We got you now:’ Video shows Sandy Springs officers using PIT maneuver on SUV

ROSWELL, Ga. — New video shows Sandy Springs officers making a traffic stop on an SUV speeding away from them.
On May 14, officers attempted to stop a Honda CRV at Hammond Dive and Sandy Springs Circle after the car was seen with an obscured tag.
Then the car sped away from officers on Roswell Road towards Spalding Drive before officers ended the pursuit with a successful PIT maneuver.
The unidentified suspect then ran away at the intersection of Spalding Drive and Glenridge Drive before being arrested.
The driver was charged with display of a license plate, reckless driving, felony fleeing and eluding, obstruction, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, and a suspended license.
