0 Warrants issued in slaying of woman whose body was found in burned car

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Johns Creek police have issued warrants for the arrest of three men in the slaying of a Lawrenceville woman whose burned body was found in a car.

Police told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik Adelisa Muratovic, 21, accompanied her boyfriend, Michael Smith, 20, and DeShaun Flournoy, 18, to the Retreat at Johns Creek apartments Oct. 29.

“Went there to buy marijuana…and when the person they were buying from showed up, that person displayed a firearm (and) began shooting. Shots were exchanged between the two of them,” said Capt. Chris Byers.

Byers told Petchenik that Muratovic was hit during the exchange of gunfire, and that’s when the alleged drug dealer, Antoine Sims, drove her car to Lawrenceville and burned it with her body inside.

Byers told Petchenik detectives believe Smith and Flournoy had planned to rob Sims.

“Girlfriend was in the car. As far as her involvement, we’re still working on that and can’t comment right now,” said Byers.

Byers said Smith initially told police Muratovic took him to the complex to “surprise him” by buying him marijuana for his birthday.

Police have charged all three men with murder.

Smith and Flournoy also face charges for criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Sims faces charges for drug possession and distribution in Fulton County, and Gwinnett investigators have charged him with arson and for concealing the death of a person, according to warrants obtained by Channel 2’s Tony Thomas.

Friends have started a Gofundme page for Muratovic’s family. You can learn more here.

In a statement on the page, they said Muratovic always had a smile on her face and was compassionate to everyone:

“Kids always gravitated to her and she was a natural with them. The pain her parents are experiencing is a suffering that no parent should have to endure. A mother and father have lost their oldest daughter and a young sister has lost her best friend. No longer will they feel the love in her hugs, see the warmth in her smile or hear the excitement in her voice. Her parents are so hardworking and came to the United States to give their children a better life. They work tirelessly and always help others from the bottom of their hearts.”



© 2018 Cox Media Group.