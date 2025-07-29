Want to join the Sparkle Sandy Springs Parade? Here’s how

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The city of Sandy Springs is inviting people to help light up the streets during the Sparkle Sandy Springs Parade on Dec. 7.

The event offers opportunities for float creators, performance groups and a new feature called the “Swoop of Flying Pigs.”

Participants interested in creating their own float are encouraged to collaborate with friends, schoolmates and neighbors.

Performance or walking groups, including bands and dance teams, are also invited to showcase their talents. Because it a nighttime parade, float designs must include lights.

The “Swoop of Flying Pigs” is a special addition this year, celebrating the city’s 20th anniversary. Participants who create a Flying Pig lantern for the Sandy Springs Lantern Parade can join this unique segment.

To be considered for participation, all applicants must fill out the Sparkle Parade application and, if selected, complete the Sparkle Parade Waiver and email it along with names to sparkle@argonneparades.com.

The city said it encourages creativity and community involvement. They aim to make the parade a highlight of the Sandy Springs holiday season.

