Voters in Johns Creek to decide on $40 million performing arts center bond

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Residents in Johns Creek will have the opportunity to vote on whether they want a performing arts center in their city.

The Johns Creek City Council voted on Thursday night to approve a $40 million bond referendum for the project, officially putting the decision in the hands of voters this November.

The meeting, held at City Hall, quickly turned heated as council members debated the project’s merits and costs.

“This has been something that’s been dreamed about, investigated, analyzed, studied for the last 10 years,” said Mayor John Bradberry.

The performing arts center would be located off Lakefield Drive as part of the city’s developing Town Center, with nearby projects like Medley and the Boardwalk.

“When you think about the synergy that would provide in our town center, we’ve got Medley, the Boardwalk, you add the performing arts center, and it really brings it all together,” Bradberry said.

The mayor emphasized the project’s potential to give Johns Creek a stronger identity and sense of community.

“We don’t have that sense of place, sense of identity, sense of community, so that’s what the Town Center and Performing Arts Center will really greatly add to,” he said.

The total projected cost for the performing arts center is around $60 million.

While $40 million would come from the bond voters will decide on, the city plans to cover the remaining $20 million.

“Our millage rate is the lowest in Fulton County, by far the lowest of our sister cities,” Bradberry said. “This would be something where voters are deciding whether or not they want to raise that on themselves.”

But not everyone is on board. Councilman Bob Erramilli voiced concerns about the potential for cost overruns.

“Historically, all government projects have been underfunded, or by the time they’re executed, the bill is far, far in excess of what the original contemplation was,” Erramilli said. “The referendum is only for $40 million — what if you undershoot? That’s when the citizens are on the hook.”

Bradberry maintained that the city is financially stable and capable of contributing cash reserves to the project.

“We are going to be able to put in a fair amount of cash on hand to make this possible,” he said.

Ultimately, city leaders agreed that the final decision belongs to the residents.

