Employees return to burned cars after vehicle fire spreads

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say several cars were burned after one vehicle caught fire in an off-site parking lot for employees and jurors in Fulton County.
Channel 2's Tom Jones was on the scene where police were in the process of notifying the owners of the damaged vehicles. The parking lot is used by the Fulton County Courthouse.
We're talking to drivers who are just learning about their damaged cars for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Former state trooper who killed two teens in crash has another run-in with the law
- Neighbors say heavy rain caused road to buckle
- Mayor Reed, fired airport GM agreed on secret 6-figure settlement
Employees and jurors at the Fulton County Courthouse won’t be happy when they return to their cars and see they’ve been destroyed by a fire at an off site parking lot. How it all started. That’s coming up at 4. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/ZrYt9MLzJa— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) August 3, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}