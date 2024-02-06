‘Valentine’s Day getaway:’ Sandy Springs police search for shoplifting suspects with hilarious post

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Sandy Springs police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women accused of shoplifting.

On Feb. 1, police say the two women were captured by security cameras at Recreational Equipment, Inc. (REI), located at 1165 Perimeter Center West, placing several jackets into shopping bags and leaving the store without paying.

The women ran into the parking lot and escaped in a gray four-door sedan with visible damage to the driver’s side fender and door.

The Sandy Springs Police Department posted a humorous notice about the thefts on their Facebook page, saying the women are eligible to win a “Valentine’s Day Getaway”.

The “getaway” detailed by police will include:

“Three meals a day, lodging, fitness, and many more amenities. You don’t even have to go shopping as you will be provided with the finest and trendiest jumpsuits.

You can even stay as long as the judge, oops.. I mean “management”, allows!

Ladies, no need to worry about transportation because we have that covered. Our 5-STAR customer service will accommodate all of your travel needs, with a direct connection to the front door…..but wait, there is more!!!!!

You have the choice of two locations, you can either go to 901 Rice Street or 2646 Atlanta Rd SE. Just remember it all depends on what “management” decides.”

