Where’s Wally? Man says his emotional support alligator is missing after trip to Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Pennsylvania man says his emotional support alligator is missing after visiting South Georgia.

Joie Henney told WPVI-TV that he was vacationing in Brunswick last week when his pet gator named Wally disappeared.

Henney told the TV station that he wanted to file a police report but didn’t have his proper paperwork with him.

He said he thinks that Wally may have been stolen. Whatever the reason for his disappearance, Henney said he just wants Wally back, no questions asked.

Henney has also started a GoFundMe account to help “cover travel costs, advising costs, and possible legal and veterinary costs.”

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS:

Emory Police issue warnings to several students amid vandalism on campus on Saturday

©2024 Cox Media Group