String of burglaries at 6 Roswell businesses appear to be related, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are investigating a string of burglaries earlier this week that they say appear to be related.

Officers said several businesses on Holcomb Bridge Road were burglarized during the early hours of the morning on Monday.

A police spokesperson said four businesses at 8400 Holcomb Bridge Road, and two more businesses at 1580 Holcomb Bridge Road were burglarized.

Officers are now investigating the connections among all of these burglaries.

Police used resources from the Roswell Crime Center to establish some suspect information, according to the spokesperson.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to learn more about these burglaries.

