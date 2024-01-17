North Georgia dangerously cold as wind advisory remains in place through Wednesday morning

It’s dangerously cold throughout north Georgia on Wednesday morning.
Severe Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says it’s the coldest weather we have felt in about a year.
There’s a wind chill advisory until 10am across north Georgia as wind gusts will make it feel like 5 above to 5 below at times.
Monahan says to cover up any exposed skin or there is a risk for frostbite or hypothermia.
Here is what you need to know:
- Low in the teens, but will feel colder due to wind chill
- Wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour
- Warming up tomorrow with highs near 50
- Arctic air returns this weekend, bringing back dangerous cold
