North Georgia dangerously cold as wind advisory remains in place through Wednesday morning

It’s dangerously cold throughout north Georgia on Wednesday morning.

Severe Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says it’s the coldest weather we have felt in about a year.

There’s a wind chill advisory until 10am across north Georgia as wind gusts will make it feel like 5 above to 5 below at times.

Monahan says to cover up any exposed skin or there is a risk for frostbite or hypothermia.

Here is what you need to know:

Low in the teens, but will feel colder due to wind chill

Wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour

Warming up tomorrow with highs near 50

Arctic air returns this weekend, bringing back dangerous cold

