Speed cameras installed in 2 Sandy Springs school zones. Here’s how much a ticket will cost you

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The City of Sandy Springs has added speed cameras to two school zones.

The new RedSpeed Speed Photo-Enforcement Cameras are installed at the North Springs High School and Riverwood International Charter School zones.

The city began issuing warning citations to violators on Monday.

Starting on March 27, citations which include fines will be issued.

Once the warning period is over, violators will be fined $75 for the first violation and $125 for violations after that.

The fines do not result in points on driving records or affect insurance premiums.

The cameras will only be operational on school days, from one hour before school starts, through the school day, until one hour after dismissal.

Violators will only be cited for exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 miles per hour or more.

