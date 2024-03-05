Senate committee hearing held about rental apartment conditions in metro Atlanta

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Sen. Jon Ossoff is promising to do more to improve rental conditions in metro Atlanta and across Georgia.

Ossoff hosted a Senate committee hearing on Monday in Roswell and Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was there.

The people who testified are tenants of apartment complexes in the Atlanta area.

They often shed tears while describing the conditions plaguing their homes.

Last fall, as chairman of the Senate human rights subcommittee, Ossoff launched inquiries with the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

He’s investigating the alleged mistreatment of tenants by landlords in Georgia and across the country.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on the widespread dangerous housing conditions, including mold, rat and roach infestations, and lack of basic plumbing.

Ossoff also heard from tenants who say they’ve been threatened with eviction because of their complaints about living conditions.

He plans to hold more of these hearings in the months ahead.

