Sandy Springs opens applications for Citizens’ Leadership Academy

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs opened applications on June 1 for the 2026-2027 Citizens’ Leadership Academy, an intensive course in local civics and an introduction to how the community functions.

Now in its fourth year, the Sandy Springs Citizens’ Leadership Academy (SSCLA) has a comprehensive curriculum covering local government, civic responsibility, and community leadership. Before graduation, attendees will have an opportunity to meet with and learn from the mayor, council members, and city staff.

The SSCLA includes eleven classes ranging from city management and recreation and parks to emergency management and signature events. It will conclude with graduation at a Sandy Springs City Council meeting next spring.

The city says the curriculum is intended to foster an informed and active citizenry and business community.

Courses take place at Sandy Springs City Hall and other municipal facilities, including the Sandy Springs Police Headquarters and Municipal Court on Morgan Falls Road. Class size is capped at 30 participants, and a $40 fee is due upon confirmation of attendance.

After the program, the city says graduates will have a deep understanding of the structure, functions, and responsibilities of their local government, providing the tools and knowledge needed to actively engage in and take on leadership roles within the community.

Read more about the program and fill out an application here.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

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