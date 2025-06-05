Sandy Springs homeowners may see lower water bills

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs homeowners may soon pay less on their water bills.

A lawsuit ruling found the city is paying too much for the water it gets from Atlanta. The City of Atlanta plans to appeal the decision.

The water wars between Atlanta and Sandy Springs started before the north Fulton city formed 20 years ago.

Each water customer in Sandy Springs pays extra each month to Atlanta, which supplies the water.

But a judge serving as a “special masters” ruled that the surcharge is arbitrary and state law says Atlanta can only charge what it costs to treat and deliver that water.

“Hopefully that will lead to some type of agreement between Atlanta and Sandy Springs," Mayor Rusty Paul told Channel 2 Action News.

Paul said that should mean a significant reduction in water rates: more than 20%.

“The judge decided that yes, it is cheaper to serve Sandy Springs then it is to parts of the city of Atlanta, because we’re closer to the water source,” the mayor said.

He also hopes any agreement will include the needed maintenance and upgrades to the water system.

Paul says there have been no improvements in Sandy Springs since it became a city.

The City of Atlanta plans to fight the judge’s decision.

“The city will file an objection to the recommendation of the special master and explore all additional legal options up to and including an appeal when appropriate," a spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News.

