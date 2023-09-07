Roswell police asking for help locating man who didn’t return home after trip to park

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who didn’t return home after a trip to a park on Wednesday.

Raymond Zwaagstra left his home at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday with his dog headed to an unknown park.

He did not return home and police say he may be confused and struggling to find his way home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Zwaagstra, 84, is described as white, standing 6′ tall, weighing approximately 160 lbs. with white hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black top with tan slacks and driving a white Kia Niro with GA tag ANF3661.

His dog Buffy is a brown/yellow doodle and is believed to be in the car with him.

Zwaagstra does not have his phone with him.

TRENDING STORIES:

His SUV was most recently captured on license plate readers around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Roswell Road and Interstate 285.

If you see Zwaagstra or his SUV, please call 911 and provide his exact location so that he can be returned home safely.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Father convicted of killing 17-month-old son after he overdoses on Fentanyl

©2023 Cox Media Group