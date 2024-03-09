Roswell neighbors brace for potential flooding as heavy rain moves in

ROSWELL, Ga. — Most of metro Atlanta and north Georgia are seeing heavy rain on Friday night and into Saturday morning.

As the rain moved in Friday night, John Hooper watched every drop.

“We try to make sure that we have something blocking the basement doors, so water doesn’t get in,” said Hooper.

Hooper lives off Crossville Road in Roswell. He said his home is right next to a creek, that floods just about every time there’s heavy rain.

“Once that fills up, it comes back this way and fills everything up. On that side, if you could imagine it going up halfway, so that’s waist-high. Over here, it’s probably almost knee-high,” he explained.

But Hooper said there’s a bigger problem.

“Since January of 2023, the drainage system broke across the street there on the U.S. Postal Service property and when it rains heavily, it created a sinkhole of water and there’s no place for the water to go, so it backs up underneath Highway 92, backs up to the creek behind my house,” he said.

Hooper sent Channel 2′s Larry Spruill photos of his backyard and home, from the latest flood.

“I can’t tell you how frustrating it is. At this point, it’s beyond frustrating,” Hooper explained.

And as more rain moves in, he prepares for another round of flooding.

“We’re going to try a different system. We’re probably going to put some bags in front of the door,” he said.

