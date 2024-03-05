Reconstruction of bridge ‘critically’ damaged by overloaded truck shows ‘progress,’ GDOT says

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Months after an overloaded truck hit an overpass on I-285 in Sandy Springs, the Georgia Department of Transportation said Monday that work to rebuild the bridge is continuing and making progress.

Back in September, Channel 2 Action News reported a tractor-trailer had damaged the Mt. Vernon Bridge near Roswell Road, shutting down multiple lanes.

GDOT officials at the scene said the bridge would remain closed as they worked to determine the extent of the damage.

An investigation into the crash showed the truck in question was 40,000 pounds overweight, causing “critical damage” to the overpass.

While the westbound lanes of I-285 reopened the next morning, the bridge itself was expected to remain closed until the damage could be repaired.

Construction work on the Mt. Vernon Highway bridge began in October and is expected to remain closed for construction work until summer 2024.

Transportation officials said the bridge’s repairs, truly a reconstruction following the damage, would be added to the already planned I-285 Westbound Auxiliary Lane project.

In GDOT’s latest update, work on the Mt. Vernon Bridge is tentatively expected to complete in April, due to the department having identified “opportunities to accelerate the construction.”

Over the weekend, GDOT said work crews performed a bridge deck pour on the bridge, and the schedule for upcoming work will have them installing new stormwater drainage and grading operations.

