0 Random attack at metro Atlanta apartment complex has residents on edge

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Sandy Springs police are searching for a man who attacked an apartment property manager in a unit she was preparing for lease.

Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik obtained a 911 call the victim made from the Lake Placid Apartments on Kingsport Drive on July 2.

“I was in the bedroom and I was inspecting that unit,” she told dispatchers. “He punched my face and when I fell down, he kicked me.”

The victim told police the man took her purse, which contained cash and other personal documents.

“It is a random act. We don’t know if she had some sort of connection to the offender,” said Capt. Forrest Bohannon, of the Sandy Springs Police Department. “We’re working a few leads, but don’t have very much to go on.”

Bohannon said police are warning other apartment workers in that area, just inside 285, to be on the lookout.

“Just be vigilant when you go into an apartment, a vacant apartment, especially,” she said. “Make sure you lock the door behind you and that way nobody else is invited in to follow you.”

Neighbors told Petchenik the attack has them concerned.

“I pray for the lady that experienced that and hopefully we’ll have a better community from it,” said Omar Bruk, who runs a credit restoration company in a strip mall across from the complex. “Hopefully, we can get a little more law enforcement over in this area. Those types of things can’t happen in any community.”

Sandy Springs police ask anyone with information on the attack to give them a call.

