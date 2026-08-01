Raccoon tests positive for rabies after attacking metro Atlanta resident

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A raccoon that attacked and bit a person in the Sandy Springs/Dunwoody area has tested positive for rabies, the Fulton County Health Department and Fulton County Police Department announced on Friday.

Health officials said the raccoon was found July 26.

Pet owners should insure that their pets are up-to-date on vaccinations and keep them away from wildlife.

Fulton County PD urges anyone who sees a wild animal behaving strangely to call 911.

If you or your loved one has been exposed to an animal suspected of having rabies, seek medical help and contact the Fulton County Board of Health at 770-520-7500, option 7. Ask to speak to an epidemiologist.

Call Fulton County Animal Services at 404-613-0358 to have the animal removed.

Diseases like rabies can be transmitted through bites and scratches from infected wild animals like foxes and raccoons. Rabies is almost always deadly to humans if left untreated.

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