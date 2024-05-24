Police say Milton home invasion not random, search continues for suspect

MILTON, Ga. — Police say a home invasion that ended with schools being put on lockdown miles away earlier this week was a targeted crime.

Police said the home invasion happened around 11:40 a.m. Monday when a man, armed with a gun, broke into a house on Highgrove Club Drive and stole the homeowner’s Escalade.

Two people were home, police said, and one of them suffered minor injuries.

Alpharetta police picked up the SUV near Haynes Bridge Middle School and started a chase that ended at the school parking lot.

It triggered a lockdown at Haynes Bridge Middle and later at nearby New Prospect Elementary.

Police say the suspect never ran toward the school and instead ran toward Big Creek Greenway.

Milton police released surveillance photos of the man earlier this week.

Anyone with information on who the man may be asked to Milton police or email Detective Rebecca Tidwell at Rebecca.Tidwell@miltonga.gov.

