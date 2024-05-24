Mom headed to hospital to see sick child was critically injured in I-75 crash that killed 5

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A mother who was on the way to an Atlanta hospital to be with her sick child was critically injured in a crash on I-75 in Bartow County that killed five other people.

Tori Lawson was driving from her home back to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to be with her 2-year-old son, who was battling a high fever, when she was involved in the multi-car crash on Sunday.

“Her thoughts were solely on reaching him and ensuring he received the best care possible,” a family friend said on GoFundMe.

The crash killed a 21-year-old woman and four members of the same Cartersville family.

According to her friend Mason Luker, Lawson was critically injured in the crash, but has since made improvements and is stable.

“The hours following her admission were crucial as the team worked tirelessly to manage her injuries and prevent any further complications,” Luker said. “Miraculously, over the last few days, Tori has shown incredible resilience and strength.”

Luker said Lawson has a very long road to recovery that includes many surgeries and physical therapy. The community is now raising money to help with mounting medical bills.

“Tori was doing nothing wrong, and only wanted to get back to the hospital to be with her son,” Luker wrote. “She is loved by so many people and did not deserve any of this whatsoever.”

Luker did not detail Lawson’s injuries or say whether her son is still in the hospital.

Investigators said a Kia van traveling northbound crossed the center median on I-75, setting off the chain-reaction crash.

Family members Erin, Dakari and Titus Mason, 6; and Brandon Crawford, 14, were all killed. Aimee Odom, 21, was also killed.

The crash is still under investigation.

You can donate to Lawson’s GoFundMe HERE.

