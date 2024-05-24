Deputies searching for mom, twin daughters who vanished from their Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, GA. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a mother and her twin daughters who vanished from their home and haven’t been heard from since.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies said Maisha Sinclair left her home on Greenview Boulevard in Fayetteville with her daughters, Mujur and Harlona Starks, on Wednesday.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman found shot to death after car crashes in DeKalb County
- Family says GA grandmother has landed in the States for treatment after cruise ship illness
- The Kelly Clarkson Show surprises UGA sorority sisters, family they saved from sinking car
They haven’t had contact with any family members since.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]’
It’s unclear if they are traveling in a vehicle.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 770-461-6353.
©2024 Cox Media Group