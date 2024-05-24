Deputies searching for mom, twin daughters who vanished from their Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, GA. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a mother and her twin daughters who vanished from their home and haven’t been heard from since.

Deputies said Maisha Sinclair left her home on Greenview Boulevard in Fayetteville with her daughters, Mujur and Harlona Starks, on Wednesday.

They haven’t had contact with any family members since.

It’s unclear if they are traveling in a vehicle.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 770-461-6353.

