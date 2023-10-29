Police investigate crash on GA 400 that seriously injured driver

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A driver was seriously injured Saturday in a crash on Georgia 400.

On Saturday morning, a crash just inside Alpharetta city limits on GA 400 southbound led to lanes being closed at the McFarland exit.

Police say a stalled vehicle was struck from behind by a heavy-duty truck towing a trailer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The collision propelled the car across the highway, where it collided with the central median wall.

The car’s driver required extrication and was seriously injured.

Alpharetta police are investigating the crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgia brewery plans to close, says ‘prohibition-era’ law is holding them back

©2023 Cox Media Group