Overnight storms cause issues with storm drains across the metro

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Overnight storms not only knocked down trees in the metro, it also blew debris all over roads and yards.

That debris has the potential to clog storm drains.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was in Sandy Springs for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. where crews were working to keep the storm drains clear.

A big pine limb crashed in the yard of Sandy Springs resident Richard Russell late Wednesday night.

“I heard it had been raining, and the raining stopped and I heard this crash,” Russell said. “Then I saw this flash. Even though my eyes were closed in bed, I saw the flash through my eyelids, like you do with lightning. I thought it was lightning.”

After the rain, he says, the wind pummeled the neighborhood and sent leaves and limbs littering streets across Sandy Springs.

Mims spoke with multiple North Fulton County officials who said if you see a clogged drain, give them a call.

