Nonprofit’s volunteers collect 165 pounds of trash in Milton

MILTON, Ga. — Volunteers from the global nonprofit Dr. Shri. Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan (DSNDP) participated in a cleanup drive on Nov. 9, in Milton, collecting 165 pounds of waste.

The cleanup drive, part of the group’s ongoing efforts since July 2022, involved 11 volunteers who gathered 11 large bags of trash.

This initiative was conducted in collaboration with the City of Milton’s Environmental Program Management.

DSNDP has been actively promoting cleanliness and environmental conservation across the United States. Since its inception, the organization has collaborated with 19 states and 80 cities, engaging 4,128 volunteers in various cleanup programs.

These activities are executed under the guidance of the founders of the organization Dr. Shri Appasaheb Dharmadhikari and Dr. Shri Sachindada Dharmadhikari, who motivate the group to contribute to society on life principles of pure mind, humanity and “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The world is one family).

In Georgia alone, DSNDP has conducted activities in nine different cities, involving 400 volunteers who have collected over 5,355 pounds of trash through initiatives like Adopt-a-River and Adopt-a-Park.

The organization has received recognition for its efforts, earning 67 certificates and 97 signboards from various state and county governments.

Beyond cleanup drives, DSNDP is committed to environmental and health initiatives, having organized a Women’s Cancer Awareness Conference in 2023 and marking 500 Green Initiatives in 2025.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group