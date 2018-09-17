New app lets parents track their child's school bus

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Starting Monday, parents in Fulton County have a way to track their child's school bus.
A new free app goes live this morning.
It is something Fulton County Schools started testing at the start of the school year.
It uses the GPS tracking already on the buses and syncs up to the app called “Here Comes The Bus.”
