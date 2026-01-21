Neighbors outraged after construction for pickleball courts begins in Roswell neighborhood

ROSWELL, Ga. — Homeowners in Roswell are opposing the construction of pickleball courts behind their homes, citing noise concerns and potential impacts on property values.

The six outdoor courts, located at Crabapple Center, are part of a $200,000 project funded by the 2022 Recreation & Parks Bond Program.

The courts are expected to be completed in the coming months and are being built just 114 feet from some residents’ back doors.

Teresa Lin, a local homeowner, expressed her concern about the close proximity of the courts to her home, emphasizing that the noise will disrupt her family’s daily life.

The construction of the pickleball courts has raised eyebrows among local residents due to expected noise levels. Phil and Jane McLemore, also homeowners in the area, noted, “It’s a hard sound; it’s a very hard sound and it keeps going,” underscoring their concerns about noise during everyday activities like dinner.

Zoe Duggan, another homeowner, acknowledged the appeal of the sport, stating, “I love it; it’s great exercise.” However, she also mentioned the potential chaos of noise, saying, “Think of the dogs barking; it’s going to be hard to be here and listening to it.”

The city has stated that it is taking steps to address homeowner concerns, including the installation of sound mitigation measures around the site. Nonetheless, residents like Lin feel that the city’s responses have been dismissive, stating, “I felt like the responses were a polite dismissal of our concerns.”

Homeowners also fear the construction will negatively affect their property values. Although the city has plans in place to monitor the courts to ensure compliance with all ordinances, residents remain apprehensive about the decision to move ahead with the project.

